New head coach has West wanting wins

Over the last four seasons, the Sioux City West football team has won four games. That included 0-9 records in 2014 and in 2016. The Wolverines have a new head coach and he isn't worried about the past, he's looking to the future.

West High's new coach comes from the college ranks. Joe Schmitz takes over after six years at Briar Cliff. It's his first head coaching job.

"The hardest thing is figuring out how to practice with guys going both ways," said Schmitz. "I'm leaning on coaches and how do we do things. And really, this week in practice we're changing how we practice every day and keeping things fresh and trying different things to give everyone a chance to get better."

West was 46th out of 48 teams in Class 4A in scoring last season and the offense has completely changed. Micah McWell was the Wolverines top passer and second-leading rusher last season. Aiden Bell is now the quarterback and McWell will be a running back. The change was McWell's idea.

"He suggested changing positions, just to help the team," said Schmitz. "And they're both talented enough to play quarterback but he showed great character and said 'I can help the team in other ways'."

"I think we were putting guys in the right spots and it will open up offensively for us," said McWell. "With our athletes being as good as they are, I think we should be able to do some things and put points up on the board."

"Whether they're playing quarterback, receiver, no matter where they're going to produce," said senior Kory Woodruff. "I think they're picking up the offensive scheme good and I think come first game, we're going to produce offensively."

West did go winless last year, but three of the losses were by a total of 19 points. A few more smiles might mean a few more wins.

"Football's a game, let's have fun with it," said Schmitz.

"We gotta have a different mindset," said McWell. "We gotta be hungry for wins. We gotta be hungry just to play and we just got to come out and do good things."

"We got people all over the city want to talk about our record, what we did, what we didn't do," said Woodruff. "That's how we push, that's our motivation. I think us being motivated, how hard we worked this summer, it's gonna produce the wins."

West will face Sioux City North in their opener on Thursday, August 24th.