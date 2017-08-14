Man pleads not guilty after allegedly confronting authorities wi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man pleads not guilty after allegedly confronting authorities with a gun

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect

A Cleghorn, Iowa man that allegedly confronted authorities with an assault rifle has pleaded not guilty to charges.  

42-year-old Todd Brown faces several charges, including Assault on a Peace Officer, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

The Cherokee County Sheriff says on July 8th, they confronted Brown following an altercation with another man.

That's when Brown displayed an AR-15 assault rifle before making threatening statements toward the officers. 

Officials say Brown then retreated to his backyard and continued refusing orders from officers.

After a perimeter was set up, a short standoff occurred.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.