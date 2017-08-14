Man pleads not guilty after allegedly confronting authorities with a gun

A Cleghorn, Iowa man that allegedly confronted authorities with an assault rifle has pleaded not guilty to charges.

42-year-old Todd Brown faces several charges, including Assault on a Peace Officer, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

The Cherokee County Sheriff says on July 8th, they confronted Brown following an altercation with another man.

That's when Brown displayed an AR-15 assault rifle before making threatening statements toward the officers.

Officials say Brown then retreated to his backyard and continued refusing orders from officers.

After a perimeter was set up, a short standoff occurred.