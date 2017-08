Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a structure that caught on fire in Sioux City.

Breaking news from overnight.

It happened on 2026 West Palmer Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

As of now, we don't know if anyone was in the house when the fire happened, whether anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

Investigation is underway and we'll have the latest details for you as soon as we find out.