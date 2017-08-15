WATCH LIVE: City leaders set to introduce Sioux City's next poli - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

WATCH LIVE: City leaders set to introduce Sioux City's next police chief at 10 a.m.

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

City leaders will introduce the next police chief of Sioux City Tuesday. 

A news conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at city hall to make the announcement.

KTIV will Live Stream the announcement here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/197766/watch-live-on-ktivcom

KTIV's Jennifer Lenzini will be at the announcement and have more on News 4 starting at 12. 

City Manager Bob Padmore is making the decision from among four finalists for the job.

Among them are two members of the Sioux City Police Department -- Captain Rex Mueller and Captain Lisa Claeys.

The other finalists are Patricia Feese, who's a lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department and Philip Smith, current Chief of Police in Roswell, New Mexico.

The four finalists went through interviews and testing last month in Sioux City.

The new police chief will take over the post being vacated by the retirement of Chief Doug Young at the end of this month.

