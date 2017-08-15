Stormy and gloomy Tuesday in store - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
We're starting off our Tuesday with some scattered thunderstorms as our next system is moving into the region. An area of low pressure is moving along a stationary front which will keep a chance of storms with us throughout the day. Clouds will be thick but I think we'll see some peeks of sun heading into the afternoon. Tuesday night though gives us the best chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms across the region with many areas having the chance of getting 1 to 2 inches of rain. A few thunderstorms may turn strong with gusty winds and large hail.

Some thunderstorms look to linger into our Wednesday as well before high pressure takes back over heading into Thursday. That'll give us a pleasant day filled with sunshine before more storm chances arrive for our Friday into Friday night. The moisture looks to move out just in time for the weekend though with mostly sunny conditions expected Saturday and Sunday. Another system may bring more rainy weather Sunday night into the day on Monday. Our temperatures look to hang right in the low to mid 80s through the weekend, staying fairly close to average for this time of the year, potentially more warming heading into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

