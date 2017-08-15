SD Inmate sues state over lack of prison air conditioning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SD Inmate sues state over lack of prison air conditioning

Posted:
A state inmate is suing the state over a lack of air conditioning and ventilation at the Springfield prison, saying it amounts to cruel and unusual punishment A state inmate is suing the state over a lack of air conditioning and ventilation at the Springfield prison, saying it amounts to cruel and unusual punishment
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

A state inmate is suing the state over a lack of air conditioning and ventilation at the Springfield prison, saying it amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

Fifty-year-old Winston Brakeall is incarcerated at the Mike Durfee State Prison for first-degree rape and sexual contact with a child. His lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of South Dakota asks a judge to find the state is violating the constitution by failing to attend to his medical needs as a 6-foot-9-inch, 376-pound diabetic inmate.

The Argus Leader reports Brakeall says in his lawsuit that he could easily die from heat stroke and that he sweats excessively. Prison warden Bob Dooley says inmate health and safety are taken seriously and that it's not the intention of the Department of Corrections to punish inmates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.