Man drowns in Missouri River near Marty, SD during weekend storm

A 24-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon in the Missouri River south of Marty, South Dakota

A 24-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon in the Missouri River south of Marty after being swept away by the current during a storm.

Yankton Sioux Police Chief Chris Saunsoci tells The Daily Republic that a group of people were swimming at a beach area about 5 miles south of Marty when the man disappeared.

Tribal officials with help from the Wagner Fire Department deployed a search party including multiple boats and a scuba diver, and found the man's body about three hours later. He wasn't immediately identified.

Saunsoci says the storm that rolled through played a role in the man's death.