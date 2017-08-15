Man drowns in Missouri River near Marty, SD during weekend storm - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man drowns in Missouri River near Marty, SD during weekend storm

Posted:
A 24-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon in the Missouri River south of Marty, South Dakota A 24-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon in the Missouri River south of Marty, South Dakota
MARTY, SD (AP) -

A 24-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon in the Missouri River south of Marty after being swept away by the current during a storm.

Yankton Sioux Police Chief Chris Saunsoci tells The Daily Republic that a group of people were swimming at a beach area about 5 miles south of Marty when the man disappeared.

Tribal officials with help from the Wagner Fire Department deployed a search party including multiple boats and a scuba diver, and found the man's body about three hours later. He wasn't immediately identified.

Saunsoci says the storm that rolled through played a role in the man's death.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.