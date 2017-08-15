Grassley set to hold town meetings in northwest Iowa

In a news release, Senator Chuck Grassley said he will hold town meetings in Iowa as part of his annual 99 county meetings.

Grassley said these six open town meetings are in addition to question-and-answer sessions at local businesses, high schools and service clubs in two dozen counties.

“Representative government is a two-way street. I’m one half of the process and the people of Iowa are the other half. You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent,” Sen. Chuck Grassley said. “I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments from Iowans.”

Grassley will be in Ringgold County on August 23, Taylor County on August 24, O’Brien County on August 29, Osceola County on August 30 and Monona and Shelby counties on August 31.

Grassley said he's in his 37th year of holding meetings in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Grassley said he's held at least one meeting in every county, every year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. He takes and answers questions on any subject raised.

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

O’Brien County Town Meeting

3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Primghar Community Building

215 1st Street SE

Primghar

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Osceola County Town Meeting

8 to 9 a.m.

Sibley Senior Center

612 8th Street

Sibley

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Monona County Town Meeting

10 to 11 a.m.

Mapleton Community Center

511 Main Street

Mapleton

Shelby County Town Meeting

2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

Harlan Community Library

718 Court Street

Harlan

See the rest of the Senator's scheduled meetings here: https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-continue-annual-99-county-meetings-six-town-meetings-western-iowa