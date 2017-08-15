Man wanted on warrants out of Dickinson and Palo Alto Counties involved in standoff with authorities

A Spencer, Iowa man wanted on warrants out of Dickinson and Palo Alto Counties was involved Monday in a standoff with authorities.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy and a Spencer police officer went to 1410 4th Avenue West in Spencer shortly after 10:30 am to serve a warrant and order of protection for 30-year-old Nathan Tesch. Upon arriving, officers could see Tesch standing at the back door of the residence. Tesch retreated back inside the home and refused commands from law enforcement to come out. Officers surrounded the perimeter of the home and attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful.

Shortly before 1:00 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Spencer police and a K9 entered the residence and took Tesch into custody. He was charged with interference with official acts by the Spencer Police Department.

Tesch was wanted on Dickinson County warrants charging him with two counts of domestic abuse assault…one a class “D” felony; the other an aggravated misdemeanor. He was also wanted by Dickinson County authorities for operation of vehicle without the owner’s consent, criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, a probation violation, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tesch was also wanted out of Palo Alto County for contempt of court, and failure to pay fines. Tesch was held on a $300 bond for the interference with official acts charge. Clay County authorities say he’ll be released to Dickinson County at a later date.