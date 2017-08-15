Captain Rex Mueller named Sioux City Police Chief

City Manager Bob Padmore announced Tuesday Captain Rex Mueller is named the new Sioux City Police Chief.

Mueller is a 21-year veteran on the Sioux City Police Force, joining in 1996.

His most recent assignment is Captain of Patrol.

Other finalists included Captain Lisa Claeys, who is currently assigned as the commander of the Support Services Bureau, Patricia Feese, who's a lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department and Philip Smith, who's currently the Chief of Police in Roswell, New Mexico.

Earlier this year, current Police Chief Doug Young announced his retirement. He will be stepping down on August 31.

