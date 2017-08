Crews are working to get a train back on the track after it derailed at 3rd and Hoeven in Sioux City.

Justin Jacobs spokesperson for Union Pacific said the incident happened at 12:10 am, no one injured, they expect it to be cleared by 8:30 pm.

A viewer shared a photo of a train derailment near Floyd Boulevard.



