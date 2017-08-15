At least 300 dead in Sierra Leone mudslide

A devastating and massive landslide in Freetown, Sierra Leone has left at least 300 people dead, some 600 missing and thousands homeless.



Mudslides near Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, submerged houses and buried people alive.



It was days of heavy rain that caused a hillside to collapse in the early hours of the morning while many people were still in their homes asleep.



Dramatic pictures show streets that have turned into churning rivers of mud.



The Red Cross and emergency workers have been searching for bodies while local residents have been digging with their bare hands through the mud looking for loved ones.



But this is a country ill prepared for disasters.



Even the morgue has been overwhelmed with bodies.



Officials saying many of them children.



The country's Vice President says that it is likely that hundreds are still dead underneath the rubble and that unsafe and illegal housing is part of the reason for this disaster.



Unfortunately, flooding is an annual threat in Sierra Leone where unsafe and makeshift housing is regularly swept away during the rainy season.