KTIV is proud to announce our full featured weather app for Android or iOS devices.

More heavy rain possible tonight with a Flash Flood Watch for some

See active alerts here: http://www.ktiv.com/weatheralerts#WNWxAlert2-60-47

**Flash Flood Watch for western Siouxland until noon Wednesday**

It was a day of scattered thunderstorms across Siouxland, some of which produced heavy rain.

We had a report of over 5 inches of rain in Creighton and over 4 inches of rain that fell in Pierce, NE as heavy rain fell both last night and again this afternoon in western Siouxland prompting some Flash Flood Warnings.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect until noon on Wednesday for western Siouxland where more heavy rains could cause areas of flooding.

While we can't rule out some isolated severe storms out of this system, it does appear that heavy rain is going to be the biggest threat.

More storms will continue on Wednesday before coming to an end Wednesday night.

Thursday will give us a day to dry out before another chance of a few storms on Friday although that activity will not be as widespread or heavy as what this system is giving us.

Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly dry at this point with a chance of a few more thunderstorms from Sunday night into Monday morning.



See Interactive Radar here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar