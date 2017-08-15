Rainfall totals exceed 4.0 inches in some locations

See active alerts here: http://www.ktiv.com/weatheralerts#WNWxAlert2-60-47



Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through much of Siouxland early Tuesday and dumped a fair amount of rainfall in the process.



The heaviest amounts were seen across NE Nebraska where places like Pierce picked up over 4.0 inches of rain! Some lesser amounts were received across NW Iowa with most amounts around an inch or less.



More heavy rains are possible tonight as a storm system continues to track through the region.



Totals from the system may exceed the 2.0 mark and for some it already has. Conditions look to improve heading into our Thursday as high pressure regains control.



Another disturbance looks to move in Friday though bringing more potential rains to the area.



See Interactive Radar here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar