AG REPORT: Ricketts to speak on future of value-added ag in Nebraska

Coming off of his week long trade mission to Canada, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will be speaking on the future of value-added agriculture in the state tomorrow morning.
Ricketts will be joined by officials from the Nebraska Department of Ag and Nebraska Energy Office during a press conference tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. in Omaha.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, value-added agriculture can include changing one product into another, like milling wheat into flour.
Ricketts said in a statement a great example of value-added agriculture is the ethanol industry.
Along with his press conference, Ricketts will be in Omaha tomorrow to address the American Coalition for Ethanol Annual Conference.
Can't Find Something?
KTIV Television
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.