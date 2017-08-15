AG REPORT: Ricketts to speak on future of value-added ag in Nebraska

Coming off of his week long trade mission to Canada, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will be speaking on the future of value-added agriculture in the state tomorrow morning.

Ricketts will be joined by officials from the Nebraska Department of Ag and Nebraska Energy Office during a press conference tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. in Omaha.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, value-added agriculture can include changing one product into another, like milling wheat into flour.

Ricketts said in a statement a great example of value-added agriculture is the ethanol industry.

Along with his press conference, Ricketts will be in Omaha tomorrow to address the American Coalition for Ethanol Annual Conference.

