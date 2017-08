Krispy Kreme will be going dark for the solar eclipse.



For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnuts will be eclipsed by chocolate glazed!



The chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available on Monday, August 21 - that's the day of the solar eclipse - at participating locations.



Guests can get an early taste during evening hot light hours on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.