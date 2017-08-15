Iowa Attorney General takes over Sioux City recycling company case

A now, defunct Sioux City recycling company may now see stiffer penalties as the Iowa Attorney General takes over the case.

Recycletronics' owner Aaron Rochester appeared before the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission, Tuesday, in a Des Moines suburb.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Rochester improperly stored 17 million pounds of recycled material, posing a threat to the environment.

DNR representatives say after trying to work with Rochester for years, they wanted the Iowa Attorney General's office to take over the matter for civil enforcement.

Rochester says the business has been a struggle since he took over, and he has been trying to clean up the plant and come into compliance.

He had hoped to keep the matter in the region, and in the hands of the local Iowa DNR office, not the Attorney General.

"When we thought we found a solution to the issue and we had glass tested and moved to South Sioux, but then the landlord backed out and things went wrong, it was the beginning of the end you could say. We were told to close the facility and we have," said Aaron Rochester, Recycletronics.

If not resolved, matters such as this fall on the taxpayer to pay for the cleanup.

DNR representatives estimate cleanup will cost "several million dollars".