Wakefield starts season without playoff hopes

Wakefield will not be able to compete in the Nebraska 8-man playoffs this season.

For almost every high school football team, the end goal is to compete for a championship. But there are very few schools that enter the season knowing they won't have that opportunity. In Camp KTIV, Mark Freund shows us how Wakefield has dealt with the promise of no postseason.

This season will be Wakefield's fourth playing 8-man football. Last year the Trojans went 6-2 but they feel they can still improve.

"Every year we go in and we evaluate our talent, and we're putting in a new formation that we think we can utilize some of our skill people," said head coach Matt Hassler.

New tweaks to the Trojan offense have been centered around the run.

"I think we feel pretty good about our new offense because it's a little quicker-paced now, and eight-man's a quick-paced game," said senior Julio Sanchez. "We have some quick guys now. Our entire team from every single lineman to back is pretty quick now."

"We're getting conditioned pretty good, so we're picking up on everything pretty fast," said senior Noah Lamprecht.

Normally, improvements to a 6-2 season would worry other teams. But the Nebraska State Activities Association has deemed Wakefield's enrollment to be too high for 8-man football. And the district feels that 11-man football would be unsafe, given the number of athletes that typically come out out each year. The end result is that the Trojans cannot play in the Class D playoffs.

"We only have eight games, so we have to try our hardest every single game," said Sanchez. "Just knowing that we only have eight is a good motivation."

"People would think it would be tough, because you're not playoff-eligible," said Lamprecht. "But really, it's football. Football's just fun to go out and play every Friday night."

"We say every week's a playoff game," said Hassler. "It's not necessarily the win, it's what you do to prepare yourself to win. We take the necessary steps every single week that we hope, come Friday night, that we've put ourselves in the best position to win a football game."

So, playoffs or not, Wakefield is trying to win and win them all.

"Our motivation is just going 8-0, really," said Lamprecht.

Wakefield begins the year with three-straight road games starting at Winnebago on August 25.