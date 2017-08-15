Conaway prepares for senior season at Iowa State - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Conaway prepares for senior season at Iowa State

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Alexis Conaway is a two-time All-Big 12 selection.
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Iowa State volleyball team has played in the NCAA tournament for 11 straight seasons. Only ten other programs in the country can say that.

Head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch has four seniors coming back. That group includes MOC-Floyd Valley grad Alexis Conaway. She's been a two-time All-Big 12 first team pick.

Conaway led the Cyclones with a .323 hitting percentage, which is sixth best in ISU history. She moved from outside hitter to middle blocker last season and that was an adjustment.

"I definitely had to learn, as a smaller middle blocker in the Big 12, how can I score?," said Conaway. "I may not be over-powering people necessarily, but being quick and finding those open spots has definitely helped. We have each others backs. We're going to work hard. Yes, we make mistakes but that's what the other players are there for."

Iowa State opens the season in the Cyclone Invitational, a week from Friday against Kent State.

