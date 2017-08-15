Dordt second in NAIA preseason volleyball poll - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dordt second in NAIA preseason volleyball poll

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Dordt College is second in the NAIA preseason volleyball poll. Dordt College is second in the NAIA preseason volleyball poll.

After closing the 2016 season with their first banner, Hastings (Neb.) claims the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Broncos swept the field with all 20 first-place votes.

Hastings returns a First Team All-American in senior Katie Placke as well as NAIA Libero of the Year senior Jill Bax.

Dordt starts the season at number-2. The Defenders lost to top-ranked Hastings in the national title match last year.

Northwestern is 13th and Morningside just missed the poll and is receiving votes.

The NAIA tourney returns to Sioux City on November 28.

RANK     WEEK     SCHOOL (FIRST PLACE VOTES)     2016 Record     Points
1     1     Hastings (Neb.) (20)     33-3     560
2     2     Dordt (Iowa)     28-8     539
3     4     Park (Mo.)     36-4     506
4     3     Midland (Neb.)     31-4     505
5     5     Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)     35-2     499
6     9     Viterbo (Wis.)     42-3     463
7     7     Westmont (Calif.)     34-2     442
8     8     Columbia (Mo.)     30-12     439
9     16     Corban (Ore.)     25-8     417
10     10     Grand View (Iowa)     31-8     406
11     6     Eastern Oregon     32-3     381
12     13     Missouri Baptist     21-11     355
13     RV     Northwestern (Iowa)     18-17     316
14     15     Montana Tech     25-11     285
15     12     Doane (Neb.)     25-10     270
16     RV     Cornerstone (Mich.)     32-9     265
17     20     Jamestown (N.D.)     26-14     261
18     17     MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)     28-9     247
19     22     Georgetown (Ky.)     28-11     241
20     23     Bellevue (Neb.)     32-12     233
21     19     Indiana Wesleyan     35-4     220
22     18     Lourdes (Ohio)     27-7     182
23     21     Carroll (Mont.)     24-8     175
24     25     Madonna (Mich.)     31-10     108
25     RV     College of Idaho     20-10     100

Dropped from the rankings: Morningside (Iowa), Biola (Calif.) and Oklahoma City

Others receiving votes: Morningside (Iowa) 95, Union (Ky.) 75, Coastal Georgia 55, Ottawa (Kan.) 46, Texas Wesleyan 43, Northwest (Wash.) 34, Oklahoma City 30, Missouri Valley 27, St. Francis (Ill.) 26, IU Kokomo 25, Campbellsville (Ky.) 24, Marian (Ind.) 18, Mobile (Ala.) 3

