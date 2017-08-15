Dordt second in NAIA preseason volleyball poll

Dordt College is second in the NAIA preseason volleyball poll.

After closing the 2016 season with their first banner, Hastings (Neb.) claims the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Broncos swept the field with all 20 first-place votes.

Hastings returns a First Team All-American in senior Katie Placke as well as NAIA Libero of the Year senior Jill Bax.

Dordt starts the season at number-2. The Defenders lost to top-ranked Hastings in the national title match last year.

Northwestern is 13th and Morningside just missed the poll and is receiving votes.

The NAIA tourney returns to Sioux City on November 28.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL (FIRST PLACE VOTES) 2016 Record Points

1 1 Hastings (Neb.) (20) 33-3 560

2 2 Dordt (Iowa) 28-8 539

3 4 Park (Mo.) 36-4 506

4 3 Midland (Neb.) 31-4 505

5 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 35-2 499

6 9 Viterbo (Wis.) 42-3 463

7 7 Westmont (Calif.) 34-2 442

8 8 Columbia (Mo.) 30-12 439

9 16 Corban (Ore.) 25-8 417

10 10 Grand View (Iowa) 31-8 406

11 6 Eastern Oregon 32-3 381

12 13 Missouri Baptist 21-11 355

13 RV Northwestern (Iowa) 18-17 316

14 15 Montana Tech 25-11 285

15 12 Doane (Neb.) 25-10 270

16 RV Cornerstone (Mich.) 32-9 265

17 20 Jamestown (N.D.) 26-14 261

18 17 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 28-9 247

19 22 Georgetown (Ky.) 28-11 241

20 23 Bellevue (Neb.) 32-12 233

21 19 Indiana Wesleyan 35-4 220

22 18 Lourdes (Ohio) 27-7 182

23 21 Carroll (Mont.) 24-8 175

24 25 Madonna (Mich.) 31-10 108

25 RV College of Idaho 20-10 100

Dropped from the rankings: Morningside (Iowa), Biola (Calif.) and Oklahoma City

Others receiving votes: Morningside (Iowa) 95, Union (Ky.) 75, Coastal Georgia 55, Ottawa (Kan.) 46, Texas Wesleyan 43, Northwest (Wash.) 34, Oklahoma City 30, Missouri Valley 27, St. Francis (Ill.) 26, IU Kokomo 25, Campbellsville (Ky.) 24, Marian (Ind.) 18, Mobile (Ala.) 3