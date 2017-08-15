Dordt second in NAIA preseason volleyball poll

Dordt College is second in the NAIA preseason volleyball poll.
After closing the 2016 season with their first banner, Hastings (Neb.) claims the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Broncos swept the field with all 20 first-place votes.
Hastings returns a First Team All-American in senior Katie Placke as well as NAIA Libero of the Year senior Jill Bax.
Dordt starts the season at number-2. The Defenders lost to top-ranked Hastings in the national title match last year.
Northwestern is 13th and Morningside just missed the poll and is receiving votes.
The NAIA tourney returns to Sioux City on November 28.
**********
RANK WEEK SCHOOL (FIRST PLACE VOTES) 2016 Record Points
1 1 Hastings (Neb.) (20) 33-3 560
2 2 Dordt (Iowa) 28-8 539
3 4 Park (Mo.) 36-4 506
4 3 Midland (Neb.) 31-4 505
5 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 35-2 499
6 9 Viterbo (Wis.) 42-3 463
7 7 Westmont (Calif.) 34-2 442
8 8 Columbia (Mo.) 30-12 439
9 16 Corban (Ore.) 25-8 417
10 10 Grand View (Iowa) 31-8 406
11 6 Eastern Oregon 32-3 381
12 13 Missouri Baptist 21-11 355
13 RV Northwestern (Iowa) 18-17 316
14 15 Montana Tech 25-11 285
15 12 Doane (Neb.) 25-10 270
16 RV Cornerstone (Mich.) 32-9 265
17 20 Jamestown (N.D.) 26-14 261
18 17 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 28-9 247
19 22 Georgetown (Ky.) 28-11 241
20 23 Bellevue (Neb.) 32-12 233
21 19 Indiana Wesleyan 35-4 220
22 18 Lourdes (Ohio) 27-7 182
23 21 Carroll (Mont.) 24-8 175
24 25 Madonna (Mich.) 31-10 108
25 RV College of Idaho 20-10 100
Dropped from the rankings: Morningside (Iowa), Biola (Calif.) and Oklahoma City
Others receiving votes: Morningside (Iowa) 95, Union (Ky.) 75, Coastal Georgia 55, Ottawa (Kan.) 46, Texas Wesleyan 43, Northwest (Wash.) 34, Oklahoma City 30, Missouri Valley 27, St. Francis (Ill.) 26, IU Kokomo 25, Campbellsville (Ky.) 24, Marian (Ind.) 18, Mobile (Ala.) 3