Playoff snub motivates Dakota Valley football team

Being good wasn't good enough for the Dakota Valley football team last year. The Panthers went 6-3 but still didn't make the South Dakota playoffs. In 2017, D-V wants to leave no doubt that they belong in the postseason.

Numbers are not a problem for Dakota Valley. Sixty-eight players are out for football. The Panthers have five starters back on both sides of the ball, but plenty of experience.



"We have the key kids coming back," said coach Jeff Van Den Hull. "But we also have a lot of kids that had a lot of significant minutes last year because we rotate so many people. And every year it's just next man up and we really don't have a lot of drop off."

DV is also big. There are 11 lineman on the roster listed at or above 220 pounds. They'll be needed because Luke Schmitt, a three-year starter at quarterback, has graduated.



"We're going to have to run the ball more," said senior Austin Carter. "Luke was excellent for us. He did great things and we don't really have that right now. We're going to have to do what we can on the ground and then open it up."

"We're working on being a lot more physical than last year," said senior Brennan Moran. "Last year we were a lot more focused on technique and I think that kind of drew back from the physical side so this year we're just focused on smash-mouth football."

"We're going to try to do what every team tries to do," said Van Den Hull. "We're going to try and dominate the line of scrimmage and execute. That's going to be a key for us is if we can execute better than the other team."

Dakota Valley has two goals and both take place off the field. Players must turn in 100% of their homework and to have great relationships between coaches and players.

"The football will take care of itself," said Van Den Hull. "If we do all those types of things and we take care of the outside stuff, football takes care of itself and we'll be highly successful. Our kids kind of feel that they got slighted out of playoffs and they're using that as motivation and we're going to be ready to go."

Dakota Valley opens the season at home against Dell Rapids on Friday, August 25. That's the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs a year ago.