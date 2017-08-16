Woodbury County Sheriff insists county shouldn't be paid for housing Pottawattamie County murder suspect

In a letter, to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff, Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew Drew insists that Pottawattamie County shouldn't have to pay for the costs of housing or transporting murder suspect Wesley Correa-Carmenaty in Sioux City.

Since his arrest, in Omaha, in May, Correa-Carmenaty has been housed in the Woodbury County Jail, in Sioux City.

Drew said the Woodbury County Jail's population was "unusually low" during the time Carmenaty was housed in Sioux City. Drew says the county didn't incur any additional overtime, or manpower, outside of what was already budgeted. Pottawattamie County also provided a vehicle to transport Carmenaty.

In that letter Drew said, "I would like this to be a small token of our gratefulness for the relationship we have with your office, and I am glad we were able to assist your agency at a time when it would be too difficult to do on your own."

Wednesday, Correa-Carmenaty pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge, and the wounding of Deputy Pat Morgan during an escape attempt.