Infusion therapy targets depression

New procedure uses microdose of common anesthesia drug to treat depression.More >>
New procedure uses microdose of common anesthesia drug to treat depression.More >>
Excitement continues to grow throughout Siouxland for the upcoming solar eclipse. With that excitement, comes a potential for danger.More >>
Excitement continues to grow throughout Siouxland for the upcoming solar eclipse. With that excitement, comes a potential for danger.More >>
Data from the national center for health statistics sheds light on suicide rates for older american teenagers.More >>
Data from the national center for health statistics sheds light on suicide rates for older american teenagers.More >>
At just 11 years old Lincoln Wheelock is dealing with a rare disorder called Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva that causes him to grow extra bones.More >>
At just 11 years old Lincoln Wheelock is dealing with a rare disorder called Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva that causes him to grow extra bones.More >>
Snohomish County, Washington is seeing the effects of the nationwide opioid epidemic. First-of-its-kind data collection shows dozens of overdoses during one week in July.More >>
Snohomish County, Washington is seeing the effects of the nationwide opioid epidemic. First-of-its-kind data collection shows dozens of overdoses during one week in July.More >>
The U.S. fertility rate has been dropping for years. However, new numbers show that it's now at the lowest rate it's been since the government starting keeping track in 1909.More >>
The U.S. fertility rate has been dropping for years. However, new numbers show that it's now at the lowest rate it's been since the government starting keeping track in 1909.More >>
Moroccan scientists develop a machine that milks scorpions to use venom in cancer research.More >>
Moroccan scientists develop a machine that milks scorpions to use venom in cancer research.More >>
New survey from National Institute on Drug Abuse reveals shocking details on America's growing opioid epidemic.More >>
New survey from National Institute on Drug Abuse reveals shocking details on America's growing opioid epidemic.More >>
Cigarette manufacturers could soon be forced to make their products less addictive.More >>
Cigarette manufacturers could soon be forced to make their products less addictive.More >>
Fareway Foods dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares the benefits that eggs provide.More >>
Fareway Foods dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares the benefits that eggs provide.More >>
Crews are working to get a train back on the track after it derailed at 3rd and Hoeven in Sioux City.More >>
Crews are working to get a train back on the track after it derailed at 3rd and Hoeven in Sioux City.More >>
City Manager Bob Padmore named Captain Rex Mueller as the city's next police chief in Sioux City Council Chambers Tuesday.More >>
City Manager Bob Padmore named Captain Rex Mueller as the city's next police chief in Sioux City Council Chambers Tuesday.More >>
Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, the inmate charged with killing a Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputy and wounding another while escaping from custody in May, will plead guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in Council Bluffs.More >>
Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, the inmate charged with killing a Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputy and wounding another while escaping from custody in May, will plead guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in Council Bluffs.More >>
Recycletronics' owner Aaron Rochester appeared before the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission, Tuesday, in a Des Moines suburb.More >>
Recycletronics' owner Aaron Rochester appeared before the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission, Tuesday, in a Des Moines suburb.More >>