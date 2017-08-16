Siouxland Paramedics, Inc. initiates talks with City of Sioux City

A discussion is underway with Siouxland Paramedics Incorporated and the City of Sioux City on how to sustain quality emergency medical services.

With the current healthcare financing environment in Siouxland and number of uninsured patients not improving, officials with SPI are evaluating their current model.

In 2000, Sioux City and North Sioux City's EMS District entered agreements to provide financial suppose to SPI. The current discussions involve greater involvement from the city.

"We reached out to them, to let them know of the changing situation," said Karen Van De Steeg, executive director of Health Inc., "Really what we're wanting to do is work with them and the community to ensure that we provide great 911 service that happens in this community. But we are looking at the model and what is the best model is going forward."

One of the models being looked at is the EMS system in Johnson County Iowa.

Officials hope to have a more sustainable model by January 1, 2018.

There are 57 full-time employees, one part-time employee at SPI serving about 10,000 individuals annually.



SCFR provides paramedic-level first response emergency medical service with 32 paramedics, 24 Advanced EMTs, 54 EMTs, 113 total employees, out of seven fire stations.

SCFR is accredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International and is a Class1 Insurance Services Organization (ISO) department.