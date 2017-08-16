After three months in Sioux City, three Tanzanian children begin their journey home

After three months in Siouxland, three Tanzanian children are making the journey home to their families.

Wilson, Sadia, and Doreen survived a deadly bus crash that claimed 36 lives on May 6th. Since then, they've called Sioux City home.

Early Wednesday morning, they left the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland where they were staying for some after leaving Mercy Medical Center.

They took their final belongings with them as they said goodbye. And, they reflected on the memories they've created in the Midwest.

"My favorite memory was when we go to the zoo and going to splash pad with Kevin," said 13-year-old Sadia.

"My favorite memories was the time I went to Madonna in Lincoln and having fun going in swimming pools," said 12-year-old Doreen.

The kids spent the Tuesday night getting their suitcases ready to go.

They also set up their donated laptops to be able to stay in contact with their new friends in Iowa. It's an exciting moment for them, but it's also bittersweet as well.

"I just say thank you to the people who helped me taking great care of me, God bless them," said 12-year-old Wilson.

"It's going to be really tough," "We're excited about that. But, also knowing what a part of their life -of my life that they've been is going to be hard to let go of that and not see them as frequently."

The kids all say they look forward to see their families and friends; but that they hope to visit Sioux City again soon.

