President Donald Trump fires back at criticism

President Donald Trump fired back against criticism of his late response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. This time he backed up his original comments blaming both sides again for an atmosphere that led to the car attack.



The president says that counter protesters were also to blame for the violence in Charlottesville. His staff was not expecting the president to take these questions.



President Donald Trump defiant, passionate, saying both sides were to blame for the violence that led to the death of one woman in Charlottesville, Virginia. "What about the alt left they came charging at the alt right, do they have any semblance of guilt? What about they came charging with clubs in their hand, do they have any problem? I think they do," said President Donald Trump.



The president says he condemned neo-Nazi's and white supremacists, but then doubled down on the shared blame for atmosphere of violence in Charlottesville. "You had a group you had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent," said the president.



Both Republicans and Democrats lined up to criticize the president. "That's unacceptable. The President was wrong to do that. And I've said that loud and clear," said Senator Cory Gardner, (R) Colorado.



Senator Marco Rubio tweeting the president needs to call events in Charlottesville a "terror attack by white supremacists."



Senator Bernie Sanders on twitter called the president embarrassing to all the "Americans who fought and died to defeat Nazism."



Two group leaders publicly defended the president's comments as fair - the former head of the KKK, David Duke and white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.



Because of this.. Now six CEO's from the president's manufacturing council resigned. The president says they don't take their job seriously.

