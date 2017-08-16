Black County board rejects call for wind farm moratorium

Black Hawk County supervisors have rejected calls for a temporary ban on wind farms.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that none of the supervisors at Tuesday's meeting made a motion to approve the proposed 90-day moratorium. The group Cedar Valley Citizens for Responsible Wind Energy had sought the moratorium so county officials could get more public input on potential changes to the 2011 ordinance governing wind towers.

Several people who live near where a 70-megawatt wind farm south of Waterloo has been proposed have expressed concern that the turbines could hurt property values, kill bats and birds and cause health issues due to low-frequency noise and other factors.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Magsamen says he thinks the county already has a quality ordinance that wouldn't benefit from adjustment.