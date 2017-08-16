Celestial Celebrations: Eclipse party tips

As the solar eclipse slices across the sky next Monday, what better place to be watching than your own celestial celebration?

For professional caterer and party planner Andrew Matroni, the event of galactic proportions revolves around the little details.

He suggests you let the invitations and decor set the tone. Online retailers and party stores have plenty of options from plates to cups, party favors and customized labels for your drinks.

Themed parties also allow for a little more creativity with food.



"We want it to be different. We want it to be creative, but we want it to be something you've had before," Matroni says.



Matroni's solar eclipse menu includes savory macaroons, solar inspired cocktails and a liquid nitrogen ice cream bar.



Don't forget to provide guests with NASA approved safety glasses and follow along with NASA's live streaming video as the eclipse moves from Oregon to South Carolina.

