SB-L Superintendent Earlywine pleads not guilty to OWI

A northwest Iowa school superintendent is facing an October trial on accusations of drunken driving.

On Monday Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District Superintendent Rod Earleywine entered a written plea of not guilty to Operating While Under the Influence, according to Dickinson County court records.

His trial is set to begin October 10.

Earleywine was arrested Aug. 5 in Spirit Lake.

The records say Earleywine's blood alcohol was above the legal limit in two tests.

The school board president has declined to comment about the case.