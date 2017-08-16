Rain continues, totals continue to climb - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rain continues, totals continue to climb

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
More showers and storms are likely for our Hump Day across Siouxland as a system continues to progress through the area. Temperatures will be topping out in the 70s once again today with highs rising into the mid 70s. Heavy downpours are likely in the strongest of cells. We'll stand the chance at a few storms early on tonight before high pressure starts building in.

This will decrease our cloud cover stepping us into Thursday with lots more sun to be seen tomorrow. Another disturbance looks to approach just in time for our Friday which will allow for some isolated thunderstorms but at the moment they look to be widely spread. Clearing then looks to take place heading into the weekend with abundant sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday. Our next frontal boundary then swings in Sunday night into Monday with storms possible Sunday night, Monday, and then again Tuesday. Highs look to rise back into the low to mid 80s heading into the weekend with a slight cooling trend then expected behind the cold front heading toward the middle of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

