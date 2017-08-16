Thursday to give us time to dry out - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Thursday to give us time to dry out

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
The rain stayed heavy for the first part of today although now the heaviest and most persistent of rain is starting to move out of Siouxland.  

There will still be some chances of isolated showers into early tonight but nothing that's going to add a lot more rain accumulation to the area.  

Thursday will be a day to dry out as the sunshine will return, it'll be a little less humid and highs will be near 80.  

We'll see a slight chance of thunderstorms return on Friday but this will not be anything nearly as heavy as this system that is now leaving us.  

Saturday and the first part of Sunday look dry although we could see a slight chance of a thunderstorm by late in the day on Sunday.  

Monday morning could give us a chance of a couple of thunderstorms and then we'll have to hope for some clearing for the solar eclipse viewing.  

Another chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

