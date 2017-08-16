TRY IT OUT: Eclipse Simulator

Using an Eclipse Simulator, you can find out what the solar eclipse later this month will look like where you live.

On August 21, the moon will pass directly between the sun and the earth, giving millions of Americans the chance to experience the rare astronomical event.

Click here to use the simulator.

The eclipse can be dangerous to watch. Experts suggest getting a pair of glasses that have a special film. They will reduce the amount of light coming through and will make it safer to view. The glasses can be purchased at Lowes in Norwich. Lowes in Vestal and the Town of Chenango have sold out. Those who pay admission for the solar eclipse viewing event at Kopernik Observatory in Vestal will be provided glasses.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible in the United States was in 1979. It's the first time since 1918 a solar eclipse is passing through the entire nation.

The American Astronomical Society (AAS) has revised some of its safety advise for the public.

