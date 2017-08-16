Trump disbands manufacturing council

Crews are working to get a train back on the track after it derailed at 3rd and Hoeven in Sioux City.More >>
City Manager Bob Padmore named Captain Rex Mueller as the city's next police chief in Sioux City Council Chambers Tuesday.More >>
Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, the inmate charged with killing a Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputy and wounding another while escaping from custody in May, will plead guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in Council Bluffs.More >>
Recycletronics' owner Aaron Rochester appeared before the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission, Tuesday, in a Des Moines suburb.More >>
