Eclipse Forecast: Storms could cause visibility problems

The University of South Dakota Department of Physics will host a solar eclipse viewing party on Monday, Aug. 21, from 12:40 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.More >>
With the August 2017 Total Eclipse just days away, many people are preparing and getting a jump on planning out their days.More >>
Using an Eclipse Simulator, you can find out what the solar eclipse later this month will look like where you live.More >>
As the solar eclipse slices across the sky next Monday, what better place to be watching than your own celestial celebration?More >>
Excitement continues to grow throughout Siouxland for the upcoming solar eclipse. With that excitement, comes a potential for danger.More >>
Krispy Kreme will be going dark for the solar eclipse.More >>
NASA and others will monitor next Monday's eclipse with an armada of satellites, airplanes, balloons and citizen-scientists looking up from the ground.More >>
On August 21, 2017, a rare event will happen, a total solar eclipse will take place over the United States.More >>
Crews are working to get a train back on the track after it derailed at 3rd and Hoeven in Sioux City.More >>
City Manager Bob Padmore named Captain Rex Mueller as the city's next police chief in Sioux City Council Chambers Tuesday.More >>
Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, the inmate charged with killing a Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputy and wounding another while escaping from custody in May, will plead guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in Council Bluffs.More >>
Recycletronics' owner Aaron Rochester appeared before the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission, Tuesday, in a Des Moines suburb.More >>
