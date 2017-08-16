Eclipse Forecast: Storms could cause visibility problems - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Eclipse Forecast: Storms could cause visibility problems

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
With the August 2017 Total Eclipse just days away, many people are preparing and getting a jump on planning out their days. This includes the  forecast and it looks like it may not be as nice for viewing as it could be. Siouxland looks to be dealing with the chance for storms throughout the day on Monday, but will see a better chance early on in the day.

Across the viewing area, it's looking like the eclipse will approximately begin around 11:45 with peak viewing around 1:15. This means that we'll see about 95% totality. We won't be in complete darkness but we will be very close. But with thickening cloud cover a possibility it may not be as noticeable. Visibility as it stands is looking like it will be on the poor side, but continue to monitor our latest forecasts heading into next week so you can stay up to date with what we're expecting.

