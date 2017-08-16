South Sioux City woman arrested on child abuse charges for unfit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City woman arrested on child abuse charges for unfit home to be arraigned September 26

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

A South Sioux City, Nebraska woman will be arraigned September 26, after police found her five children - some as young as 5- living in a home filled with rotting food and animal waste. 

42-year old Jennifer Corrin was arrested on four counts of child abuse. 

She is in the Dakota County Jail on a $35,000. 

The children were removed from the home by the Department of Human Services.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Dakota County court, police came to her home on July 13 when she reported one of her five kids was out of control. 

It was there police found rotting food, open bags of trash, open animal waste and living cockroaches inside the home. 

But this isn't the first time Corrin has been charged with keeping her kids in similar conditions. 

Court records show Corrin pleaded guilty back in 2015 to child abuse for keeping an unfit home. 

She was sentenced to four months in jail and placed on two years probation. 

In March, she was sentenced to 18 to 30 months in jail after having her probation revoked.

But just this past October, she was released on parole having only served seven months. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.