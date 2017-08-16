Morningside offense ready to chase seventh-straight GPAC crown

Morningside is hoping for another year of dominance in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.



The Mustangs are coming off their 13-straight NAIA playoff appearance, and are ranked fourth in the preseason Top 25.

Morningside returns five offensive starters, headlined by quarterback Trent Solsma, who threw for almost 3,300 yards last year.



Wide receiver Connor Niles is back after missing all of last season with a broken leg.



Add in transfer running back Bubba Jenkins, who rushed for 40 touchdowns at Division II-Southwest Baptist, an the M'side offense looks ready to challenge for a 7th-straight GPAC crown.

"I'm just working on becoming a better leader each and every day," said Solsma. "And just gaining an understanding of where we need to go with the football, how we need to move certain guys around on the offense. Just giving the guys the confidence they need to move into the season, so we're going full speed right when next Saturday rolls around."

"The goal never changes," said head coach Steve Ryan. "Whenever the offense is on the field, we want to score points. And it's getting these guys to do more than they've done in the past, and getting them all to work together. So far this fall, we're excited on how it's going."

Morningside starts with two straight road games. The Mustangs' home opener is on September 9th, against Truman State.