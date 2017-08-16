Rookie head coach Fluellen hopes to breathe new life into South Sioux City program

South Sioux City won just two football games last season. But that matched their win total from the previous two seasons, combined.



The Cardinals have brought in a new coach, who is accustomed to winning. Silas Fluellen left Wayne State in 2009 as the Northern Sun Conference's all-time leader in total yards. He's the Wildcats all-time leader in completions and touchdowns.



Now, he's taking over a South Sioux program that has a total of four wins in the past three years.

"I brought the philosophy of pound the rock," said Fluellen. "We did it at Wayne State, pound the rock. That philosophy was continue to work hard and continue grinding."

Fluellen was an assistant at a successful program in Norfolk before coming to South Sioux. The Cardinals' last playoff appearance was in 2012. He takes over and offense that was held to one touchdown or less six times last year.

"Not the tight stuff. We're going to open it up a little bit," said Fluellen. "We have some speed. We have some mobility so let the guys move a little bit both on offense and on defense."

"We are a very fast team, up-tempo," said senior Nate Canoles. "We'll be running basically a no-huddle offense. We'll spread it out, use our speed against people."

South Sioux's last playoff win was 16 years ago. The 'S' on Fluellen's hat might stand for Superman, but he's not a miracle worker.

"I'm not going to lie that anywhere I go to think we're going to be in the state championship," said Fluellen. "But if you don't have that mindset there, then why do it?"

"Obviously we want to make the playoffs but the reality of it is we were 2-7 so it's going to be a tough season like always," said senior Dathon Klassen. "But we're going to push through and win some games."

"Don't take a defeat as a failure, take it as a step to success," said Fluellen.

South Sioux City will host Mt. Michael Benedictine in their opener on Friday, August 25th.