Hard Rock Sioux City general manager resigns

The only general manager Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has ever had is leaving at the end of the month.

Spokesperson Megan Lueders says Todd Moyer submitted his resignation and will leave at the end of the month.

He'll take a job with Hard Rock International, which is the Sioux City hotel and casino's parent company.

Lueders says Moyer is leaving on "good terms", and she's "sad to see him go." Just last month, Moyer accepted a 'Growing Sioux City' Award on behalf of the Hard Rock. The award signifies the Hard Rock's commitment to growing in Siouxland.

Moyer came to Hard Rock Sioux City from the Diamond Jo Casino, in Dubuque, Iowa, in 2013.