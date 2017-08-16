South Sioux City students prepare for 1st day of school

For high school students and middle school students in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Thursday is the first full day of the new school year.

The new incoming middle school and freshman students get a day all to themselves inside of their new school.

The last few days teachers have been preparing their lesson plans, with some are very excited about a classic subject.

"With my freshmen, it is teaching Romeo and Juliet, it always exciting, it's a classic, it's a right of passage as a freshman in high school," said 9th-grade teacher, Katie Nissen.

For the past decade, incoming freshman get the day before school actually begins to get acclimated to their new surroundings.

It's also a time for school bus drivers to get a practice run at their route, and for students, a day to envision the next four years and the new opportunities to learn.

"I really like math and the intro to human sciences, I'm really excited for that,' says incoming Freshman, McKenzie McGuire.

More than one thousand new students are expected to start walking the halls of learning and opportunity. South Sioux City schools are continuing its "Achievement Center" where students can get uniquely designed help in various areas.

School begins next week for Sioux City students.