Deaf Iowans Against Abuse meet with Sioux City emergency personn

Deaf Iowans Against Abuse meet with Sioux City emergency personnel to improve communication

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Deaf Iowans Against Abuse met with local emergency management services personnel to discuss ways to improve communication.     

The effective communications workshop was at the Sioux City Library throughout the day, Wednesday. 

Officials with the DIAA worked on a number of things with EMS personnel including sign language, written American Sign Language, and lip-reading.

Officials on both sides agree communication between deaf or hard of hearing individuals and law enforcement or EMS can be difficult, but it's vital to be able to serve and protect. 

