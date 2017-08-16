Solar eclipse glasses difficult to obtain

If you haven't heard there will be a big solar eclipse across the US next Monday.



The special glasses needed to protect your eyes when viewing the eclipse are hard to come by.



Several Sioux City and South Sioux City Casey's locations have run out of the eyewear in the last few days.



They don't anticipate getting any more in stock.



The same can be said for the Sioux City and South Sioux City Hyvee locations.



Other businesses in Sioux City that have sold out are Walmart, Lowe's, Best Buy and FYE.



Several other businesses did not stock the glasses.



These include Walgreen's, Bomgaars, Menards, Scheels, Fareway, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Target and Shopko.



There is one definite place where you can get the glasses on Eclipse Day.



The Sioux City Public Museum will be giving away 100 pairs of solar eclipse glasses.



They will be first come, first serve.



"We're not able to give them out ahead of time. We're having eclipse viewings basically on that day. We're going to be open from 11:30 to 2:30 so if people want to see the full time that the eclipse is taking place they can do that right here on the lawn at the Public Museum." said Theresa Weaver-Basye, Sioux City Public Museum.



If you can't make it there or you want your glasses before then, there is another option and you can do it at home.



You can view the eclipse through a pinhole camera.



Instructions for how to make one can be seen at NASA's website.