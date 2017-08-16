A look at Siouxland's rain totals

After a very dry stretch in Siouxland, the rains came and in some places it didn't seem like they wanted to stop.

A nice sized area in western Siouxland saw rain totals in the 4 to 7 inch range.

There were also pockets of heavy rain south of Sioux City that left a 2-day rain total of 6 inches in Mapleton.

The Sioux Gateway Airport has seen 3 inches of rain as of late Wednesday while KTIV has picked up 1.77".

Thursday will be a day of drying before a few more thunderstorms (although not nearly as heavy) will be possible Thursday night into Friday.