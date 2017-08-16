Vehicle rolls over into ditch, driver runs away

An early afternoon call on Wednesday remains a mystery for Sioux City Police.

Around 11:45 a.m., Sioux City Police were called about a vehicle in a ditch near 4300 Harbor Dr.

Upon arrival, police said they saw the SUV on its roof, with no one in it.

An eyewitness says they saw the SUV drive down in the ditch, and speed didn't seem to be a factor.

Police do not know any other circumstances or who the driver was.

The incident is under investigation.