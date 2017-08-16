Nebraska Gov. Ricketts addresses future of ethanol - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts addresses future of ethanol

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
OMAHA, NE -

The future of Nebraska agriculture looks bright for Gov. Pete Ricketts, thanks to industries like ethanol. 

On Wednesday, Ricketts spoke about the importance of value-added agriculture during the American Coalition of Ethanol's annual conference in Omaha. 

Ricketts said ethanol helps to create co-products, including distiller grain, corn oil and dry starch. 

It's this type of this value-added Ag, he said, that helps create jobs in the Cornhusker state. 

