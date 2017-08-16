Nebraska Gov. Ricketts addresses future of ethanol

The future of Nebraska agriculture looks bright for Gov. Pete Ricketts, thanks to industries like ethanol.

On Wednesday, Ricketts spoke about the importance of value-added agriculture during the American Coalition of Ethanol's annual conference in Omaha.

Ricketts said ethanol helps to create co-products, including distiller grain, corn oil and dry starch.

It's this type of this value-added Ag, he said, that helps create jobs in the Cornhusker state.