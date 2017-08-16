Federal grand jury charges human smuggling suspect James Bradley, Jr.

A federal grand jury in Texas has indicted the driver of a semi in which dozens of undocumented immigrants were found last month.

Ten of the people found in the sweltering trailer died.

60-year-old James Matthew Bradley Jr., faces five charges, including conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented aliens for financial gain resulting in death, and transportation of undocumented aliens resulting in death.

If convicted of those charges, he could be sentenced to the death penalty or up to life in prison.

Bradley has said he was not aware of the cargo in his vehicle, and only discovered it when he stopped at a Walmart in San Antonio to use the bathroom.

The trailer belonged to Pyle Transportation, in Schaller, Iowa, and had recently been sold to a buyer in Mexico. Bradley was hired to drive the trailer to the border, and meet the buyer.

Bradley is in federal custody and the case will be heard in the western district of Texas. One of the other charges against him is possession of a firearm by a felon.