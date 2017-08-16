North not lacking in confidence headed into season

Mitch Mohr enters his second season as North's head coach. The Stars went 1-8 in 2016.

In 2016, Sioux City North won their first game of the season, over Sioux City West. But the Stars went on to drop their final 8 games of the season.

Mitch Mohr's first season as head coach at North did not go as hoped. But despite a 1-8 record, it wasn't all bad.

"The culture development we had going into it has trickled down to this season," said Mohr. "We hope for this season to build upon it."

Of North's eight losses last season, all but one came by double digits. The Stars' average margin of defeat was more than 29 points.

"A lot of the time, we had teams in third-and-medium, third-and-long situations, that we had the opportunity to stay in it early," said Mohr. "But we'd allow them to get that first down, and that just kind of snowball effect hit us early on, and it was hard to overcome."

North's current roster only lists 35 players, but Mohr says there will be very few two-way players, and not a single lineman will play both sides of the ball.

"I think our defense is a lot more confident in what they can do," said senior Jayse Martinek. "A lot of it is just believing in what we can do, and I think our defense can get it done."

"Our physicality and speed on defense has really stood out," said Mohr. "Our O-line play, offensively, in previous years has not been our strength. But we have a lot of youth, and our upperclassmen have helped develop that line play, and I think they're going to be a good presence for us this season."

The players believe last year's hardships will translate into a better North team in 2017.

"We have like a main group of seniors that are just ready to get everything going, so we're all really excited to play," said senior Jared Custer.

"They have been great leaders all summer, and going into this first week of practice we've had," said Mohr. "I think we're going to be a very solid team moving forward."

"My goal is to have a winning season," said senior Jayce Martinek. "That's my big goal, and I think a lot of us have that same goal."

North's season opener is Thursday, August 24th against West High, at Olsen Stadium.