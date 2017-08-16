University of South Dakota students getting a lesson in the solar eclipse

An astronomy class at the University of South Dakota won't be learning from a textbook on their first day, but experiencing a huge astronomical event firsthand.

Assistant Physics Professor Joel Sander says Monday, August 21, the day of the solar eclipse, marks his fifth anniversary at the university.

His first class of around 180 students begins when the moon is expected to start blocking a portion of the sun, casting a shadow on the earth.

He is calling this a 50-year event.

Vermillion, SD will see about 95% coverage.

"Normally you talk about syllabus and stuff. We're just going to go one minute syllabus, we'll talk about that later. Let's talk about solar eclipses and let's go outside and take a look," said Sander.

Sander says his class excursion has turned into a viewing party, which will officially begin at 12:40.

Solar glasses will be available for people to share, but he encourages people to bring their own.