Nine men arrested Sturgis, SD sex sting

Nine men are charged with sex crimes after being caught in undercover sex trafficking stings during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The suspects range in age from from 22 to 45, and are from South Dakota, Missouri, Connecticut, Minnesota and Texas.

This is the fifth year that undercover agents have used online ads and social media to catch suspects.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says the arrests are part of the state's ongoing efforts to protect women and children caught up in sex trafficking.

But Jackley says it'll continue to be a problem until congress closes down the websites that give predators full access.

"There is congressional immunity that has been given to some of the different backpage.com and other ways in which human traffickers are basically harming children," said Jackley. "Some of these companies are knowingly, for-profit, openly advertising the sale of women and children and because of that congressional immunity, we state authorities have not been able to hold them accountable."

Today attorneys general from all 50 states issued a joint letter to congress on the matter.