US Army Corps of Engineers considers allowing use of gas motors at Lake Yankton

A sign that reads "Gas Powered Motorcraft Prohibited" at Lake Yankton may say something different soon.

The US Army Corps of Engineers Gavins Point Project is exploring changing a law that's been in place for 25 years.

"The current regulation is that it's electric motors only" said Gary Ledbetter, natural resources manager for the US Army Corps of Engineers Gavins Point Project. "So, you cannot use gas power. You can have a boat with a gas-powered motor. But you cannot fire up that gas powered motor."

Now, they're considering allowing the use of gas motors at five miles an hour with no wake.

But, not all are in favor of the proposal.

Wednesday, a public meeting included some lake-goers who want to keep the laws as they are.

"It's quiet, it's peaceful," said Greg Homstad, a resident from Yankton, South Dakota. "It's a place to be with your family if you have young kids learning paddle sports for the first time. It's just a very pleasurable place to be and it would be very different with engines on the lake."

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission made the recommendation for the boating change to the Army Corps of Engineers.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks also sent a letter in favor.

"Right now we are kind of excluding a user group to some extent because we're not allowing gas motors on the lake," said Jeff Schuckman, regional fisheries manager at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Norfolk office. "The anglers have put a lot of money into this lake so far. They're not the only user group. But they are a user group. And you heard a couple individuals talk about that tonight that they feel like they're excluded."

Now the future of boating at Lake Yankton is in the hands of the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps of Engineers is accepting completed questionnaires through September 4th to get an idea of what the public would like to happen.

They can be picked up at the Gavins Point Visitors Center.

The decision could take a few months after that.