Explorers swept by Fargo in weekday doubleheader

Keury De La Cruz drove in eight runs, one off the league record, in a 13-2 win over the Explorers in game one on Wednesday.

The Explorers were swept by Fargo-Moorhead in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Lewis and Clark Park. The RedHawks won game one, 13-2, and game two, 6-5.

In the first game, Fargo outfielder Keury De La Cruz put in a near-record performance. De La Cruz was 3-for-5 with two home runs, and eight RBI. That was one off the American Association single-game record of nine RBI. De La Cruz also scored twice.

Yhoxian Medina was 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and three runs scored, as the RedHawks tallied 16 hits. Tyler Herron threw a complete game, allowing two runs.

In game two, the Explorers held a 3-1 lead until the 5th inning, when RBI singles from Josh Mazzola and Charlie Valerio gave Fargo the lead for good. Valerio was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI. De La Cruz was 1-for-4 with an RBI in the nightcap.

Sioux City and Fargo will finish up their three-game series on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.